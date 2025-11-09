 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Josh Allen fumble leads to De’Von Achane TD, Dolphins lead Bills 23-6

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:41 PM

It’s been a bad day for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Dolphins have turned an Allen fumble into a De’Von Achane touchdown, giving Miami a 23-6 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

After Tua Tagovailoa’s second interception of the day, the Bills were driving. But when Allen converted third-and-1 with a sneak, he kept going down the field until Jordyn Brooks punched the ball out 15 yards down the field.

Minkah Fitzpatrick — who had a big tackle on a two-point conversion attempt — picked up the loose ball to give his offense an extra possession.

The Dolphins quickly took advantage of the opportunity, with De’Von Achane taking a handoff 59 yards to the end zone for the score.

The two-play drive took 39 seconds off the clock, but also severely reduced the chances of a Bills comeback.