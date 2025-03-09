 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Josh Allen gets a new deal, reportedly making him the NFL’s highest-paid player

  
Published March 9, 2025 07:41 PM

As it turns out, Josh Allen’s recent agreement with Skydance Sports wasn’t his biggest contract of the week.

The Bills have signed the 2024 NFL MVP to a new contract. It reportedly makes him the highest-paid player in the league.

The contract ties Allen to the Bills through 2030.

The new-money average on his existing deal was $43 million per year. The new-money average on the new deal will be more than $60 million.

The truth, as always, will be in the details: signing bonus, full guarantee, practical guarantee, cash flow over the first three or four years.

The cap numbers also will be interesting, since he was getting into the more bloated back-end cap years of his prior contract. Every dollar from both deal eventually will hit the cap.