Josh Allen gets a new deal, reportedly making him the NFL’s highest-paid player

As it turns out, Josh Allen’s recent agreement with Skydance Sports wasn’t his biggest contract of the week.

The Bills have signed the 2024 NFL MVP to a new contract. It reportedly makes him the highest-paid player in the league.

The contract ties Allen to the Bills through 2030.

The new-money average on his existing deal was $43 million per year. The new-money average on the new deal will be more than $60 million.

The truth, as always, will be in the details: signing bonus, full guarantee, practical guarantee, cash flow over the first three or four years.

The cap numbers also will be interesting, since he was getting into the more bloated back-end cap years of his prior contract. Every dollar from both deal eventually will hit the cap.