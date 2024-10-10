Josh Allen: I have trust in our receivers, on me to get everyone on same page

A report this week said that the Bills are monitoring what’s going on with Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in the wake of his trade request and no one who has watched the Bills this season would be confused about their interest in adding a wideout.

Bills receivers have 44 catches through the first five games of the season and 18 of those catches belong to Khalil Shakir. Shakir missed last Sunday’s loss to the Texans and the other wideouts had just four catches as quarterback Josh Allen went 9-of-30 through the air during the game.

Given those numbers, it makes sense that the Bills would be in the market for a receiver, but Allen points the finger at himself for the offense being sluggish in the last couple of weeks. Allen said he thinks the team showed they could thrive offensively in the first weeks of the season and still has “a lot of trust in these guys,” which puts the onus on improving on his shoulders.

“Well, I’ve got to be better,” Allen said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “Just making sure we’re on the same page, and it starts with the quarterback. That’s on me.”

The Bills face a Jets team in flux on Monday night and that offers a prime opportunity to show that things are starting to fall into place for Allen and the rest of the offense.