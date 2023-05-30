Josh Allen is Jaguars’ only player under contract who is not at OTAs

The Jaguars have near-perfect attendance at voluntary Organized Team Activities.

The only players not at Jaguars OTAs are pass rusher Josh Allen and tight end Evan Engram, according to Mia O’Brien of 1010XL in Jacksonville.

Engram has not signed the franchise tag, which means Allen is the only player under contract who is not at OTAs.

The seventh pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Allen is going into the fifth-year option season on his rookie contract and has a guaranteed salary this year of $10.892 million. He likely wants a long-term contract and is using his absence from voluntary work to get that message across.

The Jaguars are coming off a promising season and appear to be turning around their franchise’s fortunes, and the near-perfect attendance is a good sign that players are buying in.