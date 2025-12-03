Josh Allen is No. 1 QB all-time in rushing TDs, and would be No. 25 among running backs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the No. 1 QB in NFL history in career rushing touchdowns on Sunday when he ran into the end zone for the 76th time, one more than Cam Newton’s former NFL record. But Allen has also scored more rushing touchdowns than a lot of Hall of Fame running backs.

Allen’s rushing touchdown total ranks 25th in NFL history among all players, and he could be in the Top 20 all-time by the end of this season.

With 76 rushing touchdowns, Allen already has more than Hall of Fame running backs Earl Campbell (74), Leroy Kelly (74), Joe Perry (71), Steve Van Buren (69), Thurman Thomas (65), Larry Csonka (64), Lenny Moore (63), O.J. Simpson (61), Terrell Davis (60), Paul Hornung (50), John Henry Johnson (48), Floyd Little (43), Ollie Matson (40), Gale Sayers (39), Hugh McElhenny (38) and Ernie Nevers (38).

With one more rushing touchdown, Allen will tie Tony Dorsett for the 24th most in NFL history. With two more he’ll tie Ricky Watters for 23rd. With four more he’ll tie Edgerrin James for 22nd. With five more he’ll tie Ottis Anderson and Frank Gore for 20th.

Allen isn’t just one of the great rushing quarterbacks of all time. He’s one of the best football players ever when it comes to running the ball into the end zone.