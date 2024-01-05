Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts tied with an NFL-record 15 rushing TDs, with one game to go

Prior to this season, no quarterback in NFL history had ever recorded 15 rushing touchdowns in a season. This season, two quarterbacks have done it.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts both have 15 rushing touchdowns this season, meaning they’ve both broken the NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Prior to this season, the record was 14, set by Cam Newton in 2011.

Allen and Hurts both have a chance to add to their totals on Sunday, with Allen’s Bills taking on the Dolphins and Hurts’ Eagles taking on the Giants. Allen ran for a touchdown in the Bills’ previous meeting with the Dolphins this season, and Hurts ran for a touchdown in the Eagles’ previous meeting with the Giants, so no one should be surprised if they add to their total.

Both Allen and Hurts likely have plenty more years remaining in their careers, but they’re already near the top of the all-time rushing touchdown list for quarterbacks: Newton is the all-time record holder with 75 rushing touchdowns, Allen is second in NFL history with 53, Steve Young is third with 43 and Hurts is fourth with 41.