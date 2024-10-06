Josh Allen leaves for one play but returns as Bills tie Texans 20-20

Josh Allen stayed down on a third down incompletion after being hit hard, with his chest and head taking the brunt. He was cleared of a concussion but was still in the tent when the Bills unexpectedly got the ball back.

Dawuane Smoot hit C.J. Stroud’s arm as the quarterback tried to escape the pocket, and Dorian Williams recovered the fumble at the Houston 15.

Mitchell Trubisky entered for one play, a handoff, before Allen raced out of the tent and back into the game.

He threw two incompletions before Tyler Bass tied the game 20-20 with a 33-yard field goal with 3:18 left. The Bills have scored 17 unanswered points.

Allen now is 9-of-27 for 131 yards and a touchdown with four carries for 54 yards.