 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen leaves for one play but returns as Bills tie Texans 20-20

  
Published October 6, 2024 03:56 PM

Josh Allen stayed down on a third down incompletion after being hit hard, with his chest and head taking the brunt. He was cleared of a concussion but was still in the tent when the Bills unexpectedly got the ball back.

Dawuane Smoot hit C.J. Stroud’s arm as the quarterback tried to escape the pocket, and Dorian Williams recovered the fumble at the Houston 15.

Mitchell Trubisky entered for one play, a handoff, before Allen raced out of the tent and back into the game.

He threw two incompletions before Tyler Bass tied the game 20-20 with a 33-yard field goal with 3:18 left. The Bills have scored 17 unanswered points.

Allen now is 9-of-27 for 131 yards and a touchdown with four carries for 54 yards.