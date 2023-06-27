Josh Allen loves new receiver Trent Sherfield: Hard-working, doesn’t complain

The Bills’ No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, skipped voluntary offseason workouts and made it to mandatory minicamp practices only after head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence. But another wide receiver stood out for his work in the offseason.

That was Trent Sherfield, who signed with the Bills in March after catching 30 passes for 417 yards for the Dolphins last season. Sherfield participated in voluntary work, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that Sherfield’s effort impressed his teammates.

“I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Trent so far; the dude works extremely hard. He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. Doesn’t complain about anything . He’s rolling right now,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Allen has been careful not to criticize Diggs this offseason, but it’s easy to see Allen’s comments about Sherfield working hard and not complaining in contrast with Diggs, who didn’t do much work this offseason and doesn’t seem to be a happy camper. A good rapport between Allen and Sherfield may be important for the Bills if issues with Diggs linger into the regular season.