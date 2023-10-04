Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the week for second time this year

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a rough outing in Week One, but he has returned to form over the last few weeks.

Allen was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week in Week Two and he’s picked up the honor again for Week Four. The NFL announced their choice on Wednesday and recognized Allen’s work in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

Allen opened the game with a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis and then hooked up with Stefon Diggs for three more scores over the course of the afternoon. Allen then capped the day’s scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Allen was 21-of-25 for 320 yards and he’s now completed just under 75 percent of his passes for the season.