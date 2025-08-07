Josh Allen on James Cook: “We desperately want him out there with us”

Bills running back James Cook isn’t practicing as he awaits his second contract. Bills quarterback James Cook has his back.

“James is one of the best running backs in the league and we desperately want him out there with us,” Allen told reporters on Thursday, via Alex Bratsky of Bills Digest. “Hopefully something can get done. . . . It’s generational wealth. . . . It’s making sure he’s healthy. . . . He knows what he’s doing.”

That’s what a quarterback needs to do. Support his guy. Help him get paid what he deserves.

Allen wants to win a Super Bowl. He knows that Cook helps him get it done.

Before the Bills can get that done, they have to get the deal done with Cook.