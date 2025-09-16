Josh Allen plans to wear a visor on Thursday night

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be sporting a new look on Thursday night.

Allen had to leave Sunday’s win over the Jets for a brief period after he got hit in the face at the end of a running play. Allen’s nose was bleeding, but he returned with gauze in one nostril and had no further issues in the game.

On Tuesday, Allen said he’s “a little bruised up” but otherwise fine heading into this week’s game. He was sporting a visor on his helmet at practice and said he thinks he will wear it as further protection on Thursday.

“We’ll see. We’ll probably wear it in the game,” Allen said in his press conference. “Just trying to get used to it.”

Allen has not worn a visor in an NFL game, but wore one in college. He said it doesn’t have much impact outside of being “warmer” than his usual helmet.

