Josh Allen “proud” of Ray Davis for stepping up on Monday night

Once someone got past the flurry of penalty flags, they’d notice that the Bills picked up 359 yards of offense on Monday night and a healthy chunk of them came from running back Ray Davis.

Davis stepped in for the injured James Cook and ran 20 times for 97 yards while catching three passes for 55 yards in a 23-20 Bills win. That made him the first rookie to lead the Bills in rushing and receiving yards in the same game since 1986 and it served as a coming out party of sorts for the fourth-round pick.

“It was awesome to see. That’s why we drafted him,” quarterback Josh Allen said, via the team’s website. “He’s tough to bring down, and he runs the ball super hard, protects the ball. I’m very proud of him for stepping up.”

The Bills will likely plug Cook back into a significant role once he’s healthy enough to return, but Davis made his case for a part in the proceedings of a Bills offense that has been looking for new faces to grab roles this season.