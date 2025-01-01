Josh Allen remains on injury report as a full participant

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains on the practice report with right elbow and right shoulder injuries. He was a full participant Wednesday as the team held a walk-through.

Allen is expected to play only briefly in the Bills’ meaningless game against the Patriots, which will extend his consecutive games played streak to 114 including the postseason.

Coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that linebacker Terrel Bernard won’t play. Bernard injured a quad in last week’s victory over the Jets.

“I really don’t know if he was healthy enough, would he be able to go? Possibly,” McDermott said, via Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle. “So it’s probably somewhere between day-to-day and week-to-week. More like day-to-day. That’s just non-medical in this case, for me.”

Bernard has 104 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack.

Bernard was the only player who didn’t practice Wednesday. Safety Damar Hamlin (rib), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), safety Taylor Rapp (neck) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib) were limited.

Everyone else on the report was a full participant.