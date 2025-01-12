 Skip navigation
Josh Allen says ref told him during game to stop yelling about calls

  
Published January 12, 2025 06:29 PM

Referee Bill Vinovich went to Buffalo’s sideline during today’s game and talked for a moment with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a discussion that Allen said afterward was about Allen complaining about calls.

Asked after the game about the conversation, Allen said he had previously yelled about what he felt was a missed call, and that Vinovich told him the officials don’t appreciate being yelled at.

“I wasn’t happy with what was going on and I was yelling a little bit, and he said, ‘Don’t be yelling.’ So my bad. Sorry,” Allen said.

It’s not unusual for officials to tell players not to yell at them, but it is unusual for a referee to go to the sideline during the game to talk to a player on the bench. But while Allen isn’t accustomed to such an interaction with a ref, he seemed to respect the message.