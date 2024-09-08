 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen throws for two TDs, runs for two as Bills hold on for 34-28 win

  
Published September 8, 2024 04:11 PM

Josh Allen willed the Bills to a season-opening 34-28 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. The Bills defense held onto it.

Kyler Murray got the Cardinals to the Bills 29, where they faced a fourth-and-seven, but his final pass fell incomplete at the 2 with 26 seconds left.

Allen completed 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. He lost a fumble on a strip-sack on the third play of the game but was money after that.

Rookie first-round pick Keon Coleman caught four passes for 51 yards, and James Cook rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries.

Murray gave the Cardinals a 17-3 lead early, but the Bills scored touchdowns to end the first half and to start the second half. Buffalo seemed to have put it away on Allen’s 6-yard touchdown run with 8:44 left, giving Buffalo a 31-20 lead, but the Bills decided to kick it deep.

Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas scored the NFL’s first touchdown on the dynamic kickoff. He went 96 yards to the end zone, running through two attempted tackles at the 40 and then diving into the end zone ahead of kicker Tyler Bass. The Cardinals converted the two-point conversion on a James Conner run, cutting the lead to 31-28.

Allen led the Bills back down the field, and Bass’ 39-yard field goal with 1:56 left had the Cardinals in need of a touchdown to win.

Murray went 21-of-31 for 162 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 yards on five carries. Rookie first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught one pass for 4 yards, while Greg Dortch had six receptions for 47 yards.