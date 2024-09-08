Josh Allen throws for two TDs, runs for two as Bills hold on for 34-28 win

Josh Allen willed the Bills to a season-opening 34-28 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. The Bills defense held onto it.

Kyler Murray got the Cardinals to the Bills 29, where they faced a fourth-and-seven, but his final pass fell incomplete at the 2 with 26 seconds left.

Allen completed 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. He lost a fumble on a strip-sack on the third play of the game but was money after that.

Rookie first-round pick Keon Coleman caught four passes for 51 yards, and James Cook rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries.

Murray gave the Cardinals a 17-3 lead early, but the Bills scored touchdowns to end the first half and to start the second half. Buffalo seemed to have put it away on Allen’s 6-yard touchdown run with 8:44 left, giving Buffalo a 31-20 lead, but the Bills decided to kick it deep.

Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas scored the NFL’s first touchdown on the dynamic kickoff. He went 96 yards to the end zone, running through two attempted tackles at the 40 and then diving into the end zone ahead of kicker Tyler Bass. The Cardinals converted the two-point conversion on a James Conner run, cutting the lead to 31-28.

Allen led the Bills back down the field, and Bass’ 39-yard field goal with 1:56 left had the Cardinals in need of a touchdown to win.

Murray went 21-of-31 for 162 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 yards on five carries. Rookie first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught one pass for 4 yards, while Greg Dortch had six receptions for 47 yards.