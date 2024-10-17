Josh Allen “very excited” about Amari Cooper: “I think he can help us a lot”

The Bills had a need for a receiver who could create some separation and they got one with Amari Cooper.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen told reporters on Wednesday that he’s quite happy about the move.

“Very excited about him,” Allen said, via Dorian Alerts of the team’s website. “I’ve been a big fan of his for a very long time — very smart, very detailed, and the way that he runs his routes, and I think he can help us a lot.”

Cooper wasn’t at his usual level of production so far in 2024, averaging just 10.4 yards per catch after averaging 17.4 for the Browns last season. But that could easily change with the improved quarterback play Cooper will now have at his disposal.

Allen noted Cooper should complement the receivers Buffalo already had on its roster.

“I think, the route running that he possesses, the ability to separate from defenders, I think his contested catch ability is through the roof,” Allen said. “You throw that into a room with a guy like Keon [Coleman] and a guy like Mack Hollins, two other guys that are very good at contested catches. And then you have Khalil [Shakir] and Curtis [Samuel] underneath. Able to mix him around… Just getting him involved in this offense and just see what we can do with him.”

In six games with the Browns this year, Cooper had 24 receptions for 250 yards with two touchdowns. In 2023, he set a career-high with 1,250 yards on 72 catches with five touchdowns.