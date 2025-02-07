 Skip navigation
Josh Allen wins MVP award over Lamar Jackson

  
Lamar Jackson won first-team All-Pro. He did not win a third MVP award.

In one of the most stunning results in the history of the award, Josh Allen beat out Jackson for the 2024 MVP. He received 27 first-place votes and 383 points, while Jackson had 23 first-place votes and 362 points.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was third (120), Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fourth (82) and Lions quarterback Jared Goff fifth (47).

Allen won the award for the first time in his career after finishing second to Aaron Rodgers in 2020, third in 2022 and fifth in 2023. O.J. Simpson (1973) and Thurman Thomas (1991) were the other Bills to win the award.

He is the first player since Broncos quarterback John Elway in 1987 to win MVP without being first-team All-Pro.

Jackson received 30 of the 50 votes for All-Pro, with Allen getting 18 and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow two. The same voters who select the All-Pro team vote for MVP.

Allen threw for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and a career-low six interceptions. He added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdown runs.