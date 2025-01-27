 Skip navigation
Josh Allen: You either get it done or you don’t, we didn’t get it done

  
Published January 27, 2025 06:57 AM

The causes were different than past years, but the effect was the same for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills.

Another painful loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs meant the end of another season short of the Super Bowl for the AFC East club. A questionable spot on a fourth down sneak by Allen and dropped pass on another fourth down loomed the largest in the final reckoning, but there were other moments over the course of the night when the Bills could have swung things in their favor.

In his postgame press conference, Allen said the team made a number of plays but “we just had to make one more and score one more point than them and we couldn’t do that tonight.” It was a theme he returned to a number of times during a somber stint at the podium.

“It’s not fun. To be the champs, you’ve got to beat the champs, and we didn’t do it tonight. . . . You can either get it done or you can’t,” Allen said. “And we didn’t get it done.”

The Bills of the 1990s showed that continued bites at the apple don’t guarantee that you’ll finally win a title. Allen has learned that lesson and the question remains whether he and the rest of the team can figure out how to finally break through.