Josh Allen’s six TDs lead Bills to 44-32 victory over Bucs

  
Published November 16, 2025 04:26 PM

The Buccaneers and Bills went back and forth for much of Sunday afternoon in blustery Buffalo.

But only one team has Josh Allen, and that made a clear difference.

Allen accounted for six touchdowns — three rushing, three passing — on Sunday in Buffalo’s 44-32 victory over Tampa Bay.

The Bucs held leads of 26-21 and 32-31 in the second half. But Allen scored a 5-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter.

Then the Buccaneers elected to punt on fourth-and-2 from their own 39-yard line. But that led to Buffalo bleeding the clock and scoring on a 9-yard run by Josh Allen with just 2:35 left in the contest.

With at least one touchdown passing and rushing, Allen tied Cam Newton’s regular-season record with 75 such games.

Allen finished the contest 19-of-30 for 317 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions, plus six carries for 40 yards with three TDs.

The Bills’ three turnovers — Mecole Hardman also muffed a punt return — helped keep the Bucs in it. Plus, Tampa Bay was running the ball well all day, as Sean Tucker led the way with 106 yards on 19 carries for two touchdowns, plus two catches for 34 yards with a TD.

But the pass game didn’t get going, as Mayfield finished 16-of-28 for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Now at 7-3, the Bills will be on the road for a quick turnaround, playing the Texans on Thursday night.

The Bucs will again be on the road, playing the Rams in Los Angeles next Sunday night.