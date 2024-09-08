 Skip navigation
Josh Allen's touchdown pass knots things in Buffalo

  
Published September 8, 2024 02:48 PM

The Bills scored with 19 seconds left in the first half on a Josh Allen run. They opened the second half with a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with Allen’s first touchdown pass of the season.

The Bills quarterback found Mack Hollins for an 11-yard score to tie the Cardinals 17-17 early in the second half.

The team benefitted from good field position after Matt Prater’s kickoff fell short of the landing zone, putting it at the 40 to start.

Allen now is 10-of-11 for 134 yards and a touchdown. He has three rushes for 20 yards and a touchdown but also lost a fumble on a strip sack on the team’s first possession.

The Cardinals scored on all three possession of the first half, not counting on a one-play kneel down to end the half.