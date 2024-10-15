Josh Allen’s touchdown run gives Bills 7-3 lead

With Todd Downing calling the plays, the Jets marched right down the field on their first drive. But running back Breece Hall couldn’t pull in an Aaron Rodgers’ pass on third-and-4 from the Buffalo 16.

The Jets settled for a chip-shot Greg Zuerlein field goal from 34 yards.

Rodgers went 3-for-4 for 38 yards on the drive.

The Bills, though, answered with an old-school touchdown drive. Josh Allen threw only one pass, completing it for 14 yards to Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills ran it eight times for 61 yards, with Allen capping it off with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Buffalo leads 7-3.

The Bills are missing starting running back James Cook, but Ray Davis rushed for 48 yards on six carries and Ty Johnson contributed 12 yards on one carry.