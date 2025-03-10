 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Josh Dobbs agrees to terms with the Patriots

  
Published March 10, 2025 05:52 PM

The Patriots have a new backup quarterback.

With Jacoby Brissett a free agent, New England has agreed to terms with veteran Josh Dobbs.

His agent, Mike McCartney, announced the move on Twitter. It’s a two-year deal.

Dobbs started a pair of late-season games for the Titans in 2022, when Pats coach Mike Vrabel was the head coach in Tennessee. With limited prep after being signed from the Detroit practice squad, Dobbs played well (albeit in two losses, including a Week 18 AFC South championship game against the Jaguars).

The Patriots will be his ninth overall team. Dobbs was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. The Steelers traded him to the Jaguars early in the 2019 season. He returned to the Steelers the next year, and he has also spent time with the Browns, Cardinals, Vikings, and 49ers.

A 2023 in-season trade to Minnesota after the Kirk Cousins Achilles tendon tear resulted in Dobbs becoming the guy after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion at Atlanta. He won that game and was 2-2 until he was benched for Nick Mullens.

He made two late-season appearances for San Francisco, including a Week 18 start.

Dobbs has 23 regular-season appearances and 15 starts.