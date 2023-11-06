Josh Dobbs is first player in NFL history with consecutive 3-TD games for different teams

Today Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs passed for two touchdowns and ran for one.

Last week Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs passed for two touchdowns and ran for one.

That has never happened before in NFL history.

Dobbs is the first player in NFL history to score three or more combined passing and rushing touchdowns in consecutive weeks, with two different teams.

It was an extraordinary performance today from Dobbs, who was traded to the Vikings on Tuesday and led the Vikings to a dramatic comeback win just five days later. Few quarterbacks could have looked as comfortable in a brand-new offense. And no quarterback has ever done what Dobbs did over the last two weeks.

Dobbs’ success raises the question of why the Cardinals were so willing to trade him for such a meager return: The Vikings gave up just a sixth-round draft pick to get Dobbs and a seventh-round pick. Perhaps the Cardinals wanted to trade Dobbs because they’re tanking on the season, and Dobbs was playing too well for them to lose as much as they want to.

Still, even if the Cardinals were prepared to give Dobbs away, some other team should have offered to give up more than the Vikings did. Many NFL teams simply don’t have a backup quarterback they can win with. Dobbs is a backup quarterback teams can win with, and at some point this season, some team that loses with its backup is going to wish it had traded for Dobbs.