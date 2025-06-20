Ricky Williams fights effort to ban THC in Texas

Longhorns legend Ricky Williams is bringing a little Texas Fight to the effort to ban THC.

As explained by WFAA.com, the Texas House and Senate have passed a bill that would ban all consumable hemp-derived products containing THC. Governor Greg Abbott has the measure on his desk, awaiting signature.

Williams wants Abbott to veto the bill.

“This plant helped me stay balanced and healthy through the grind of professional football,” Williams said in a press release from Project Champion. “Now it’s helping veterans manage PTSD and families manage pain. These changes in the law don’t protect Texans — it punishes them. The people of Texas deserve freedom of choice and don’t need the government to tell them what they can and can’t put in their body. If we have learned anything from the past decade it has been that.”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick led the effort to push the bill through the Texas legislature. Now, only Abbott stands in the way of the bill becoming the law of the Lone Star State.

“I’m calling on my friend, Greg Abbott, to please veto this bill and stand with the veterans, farmers and families who know there is a better way forward,” Williams said in a video posted on social media.

Nationally, views on marijuana and THC have dramatically shifted over the last twenty years. Many states have relaxed their laws in this regard; if Abbott signs the bill, Texas will be taking a big step backward.