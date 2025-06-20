Will Howard: Everything I can learn from Aaron Rodgers is invaluable

Before Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers, rookie quarterback Will Howard said he was looking forward to learning from the four-time MVP.

Rodgers is now officially a member of the team and Howard got his first chance to work with his new teammate at the team’s three-day minicamp. It’s been everything the rookie was hoping it would be so far.

Howard told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week that Rodgers came to him on the first day of the minicamp to clarify some things about the offense, but most of the information has been flowing in the other direction.

“He’s been so awesome to me so far,” Howard said. “Obviously we’ve only gotten to be together for about three days, but I got a really good feeling about him and about this whole QB room. I think we already in this past week meshed really well, hit it off. I think we got a good vibe, good group. Aaron has been so willing to help me. He’s like, ‘Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, I’ll be there.’ He’s already given me tips, little things here and there — in the meeting room, on the field, in my drops, different little things. Obviously I can’t do the things that he can do mechanically, so I don’t want to replicate that too much because that’s pretty unique. But, for the most part, everything I can learn from that guy is invaluable. So I’m like as much as you want to pour into me.”

The Steelers signed Rodgers to lead the offense this year and if some of what he passes down to Howard leads to future success, his impact on the organization will be felt for quite a while.