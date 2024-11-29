Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin among those ruled out for Colts-Patriots

The Colts will be without several key players for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Head coach Shane Steichen said in his press conference that receiver Josh Downs, receiver Ashton Dulin, center Tanor Bortolini, and right tackle Braden Smith have all been ruled out for Week 13.

Downs is dealing with a shoulder injury, Dulin has an ankle injury, and Bortolini has a concussion. Smith is dealing with a personal matter.

Downs is leading the club with 53 receptions, tied for the team lead with four touchdowns, and is second with 594 yards.

While receiver Alec Pierce (foot) missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, he was back for Friday’s session. The club should also have left tackle Bernhard Raimann back after he missed the last two contests.