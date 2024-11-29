 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin among those ruled out for Colts-Patriots

  
Published November 29, 2024 02:09 PM

The Colts will be without several key players for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Head coach Shane Steichen said in his press conference that receiver Josh Downs, receiver Ashton Dulin, center Tanor Bortolini, and right tackle Braden Smith have all been ruled out for Week 13.

Downs is dealing with a shoulder injury, Dulin has an ankle injury, and Bortolini has a concussion. Smith is dealing with a personal matter.

Downs is leading the club with 53 receptions, tied for the team lead with four touchdowns, and is second with 594 yards.

While receiver Alec Pierce (foot) missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, he was back for Friday’s session. The club should also have left tackle Bernhard Raimann back after he missed the last two contests.