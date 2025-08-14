Josh Downs injures hamstring in Colts practice

Wide receiver Josh Downs’s health will be something to monitor for upcoming Colts practices.

Reporters at Thursday’s practice said Downs reached for his left hamstring as he walked off the field to consult with trainers. Downs then went inside the facility for further examination. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Downs suffered a hamstring injury after practice, but there’s no word on its impact on his availability.

Downs had 72 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for the Colts last season.

The Colts list Downs as a starting receiver alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. Adonai Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould would be in the mix for more work if Downs has to miss time as a result of the injury.