 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Downs, Matt Gay will return to Colts practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 11, 2024 11:59 AM

There’s some good news on Indianapolis’ injury front as the club begins its practice week.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Shane Steichen said that receiver Josh Downs and kicker Matt Gay will both return to the field on Wednesday.

Downs has been dealing with an ankle sprain suffered during training camp and did not play in the season opener. He’ll be back on a limited basis to start the week.

Gay (hernia) did not play last week, with practice squad rookie Spencer Shrader instead taking care of kicking duties.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, however, is not going to practice on Wednesday with a back injury.

Indianapolis’ full practice report will be released later on Wednesday.