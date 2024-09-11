Josh Downs, Matt Gay will return to Colts practice on Wednesday

There’s some good news on Indianapolis’ injury front as the club begins its practice week.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Shane Steichen said that receiver Josh Downs and kicker Matt Gay will both return to the field on Wednesday.

Downs has been dealing with an ankle sprain suffered during training camp and did not play in the season opener. He’ll be back on a limited basis to start the week.

Gay (hernia) did not play last week, with practice squad rookie Spencer Shrader instead taking care of kicking duties.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, however, is not going to practice on Wednesday with a back injury.

Indianapolis’ full practice report will be released later on Wednesday.