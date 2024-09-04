Josh Downs remains out of practice for Colts

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs remains out with an ankle injury.

Downs injured his ankle in a training camp practice in early August and he was one of two Colts players who did not practice on Wednesday. Given the length of the layoff and the fact that he’s not back on the field, it seems like a long shot for Downs to play against the Texans this weekend but head coach Shane Steichen didn’t close the door on the wideout.

“We’ll see,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “He’s progressing really well.”

Rookies Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould could see more playing time if Downs is out of lineup on Sunday.

Kicker Matt Gay was the other Colts player to miss practice. Gay had hernia surgery recently and said he’s not sure if he’ll be able to play this weekend.