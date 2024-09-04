 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Downs remains out of practice for Colts

  
Published September 4, 2024 04:05 PM

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs remains out with an ankle injury.

Downs injured his ankle in a training camp practice in early August and he was one of two Colts players who did not practice on Wednesday. Given the length of the layoff and the fact that he’s not back on the field, it seems like a long shot for Downs to play against the Texans this weekend but head coach Shane Steichen didn’t close the door on the wideout.

“We’ll see,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “He’s progressing really well.”

Rookies Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould could see more playing time if Downs is out of lineup on Sunday.

Kicker Matt Gay was the other Colts player to miss practice. Gay had hernia surgery recently and said he’s not sure if he’ll be able to play this weekend.