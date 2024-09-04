 Skip navigation
Matt Gay had hernia surgery, unsure if he’ll kick this week

  
Published September 4, 2024 01:31 PM

Kicker Matt Gay may not be available for the Colts in Sunday’s season opener against the Texans.

Gay has been out of practice and head coach Shane Steichen said at his Wednesday press conference that the kicker had a hernia. Gay told reporters that he felt pain last week and had surgery to repair the issue.

Gay said he did not know if he will be able to kick this weekend, so his status will be something to monitor as the week plays out.

The Colts have Spencer Shrader on the practice squad. He was undrafted out of Notre Dame and spent the offseason with the Colts before being released last month.