Josh Harris on Commanders stadium: “We’ve got to get back to an exciting place to play”

There’s a lingering sense of euphoria surrounding the Commanders, one month after Josh Harris officially took over for Daniel Snyder.

On Monday night, Harris made it clear during comments during the broadcast of the Ravens-Commanders preseason game that the future includes a much better stadium than the hellhole in which the Commanders currently play.

Speaking to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, via Sports Business Journal, Harris said that RFK Stadium was an “inhospitable place for [Aikman] to come” as a visiting team, but that it was “very hospitable for our fans, it was loud and noisy.”

Harris is looking for a place that will bring “that kind of impact, that kind of excitement” that the team’s former home created.

“We’ve got to get back to an exciting place to play,” Harris said.

Indeed they do. That said, winning helps make the place exciting. If the Commanders can begin to compete at a high level, it won’t matter where they play; the excitement will follow.