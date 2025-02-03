 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Josh Harris: We’re not changing name from Commanders

  
Published February 3, 2025 12:34 PM

The Commanders are here to stay.

That was the word from team owner Josh Harris on Monday. The name was unveiled in 2022 by former owner Daniel Snyder and it hasn’t been the most popular moniker with the fan base, which led to questions for Harris about whether the team would make a change at some point in the future.

Answers about that topic weren’t definitive, but Harris went that route when asked if the team was committed to life as the Commanders.

“Yes. I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. We’re going with that,” Harris said.

Harris said the team’s name now means something in the building and that they would like to do more to connect the current team to the history of the franchise as they move forward toward a new stadium. What that will look like remains to be seen, but it won’t mean a new name in the new building.