Josh Harris: We’re not changing name from Commanders

The Commanders are here to stay.

That was the word from team owner Josh Harris on Monday. The name was unveiled in 2022 by former owner Daniel Snyder and it hasn’t been the most popular moniker with the fan base, which led to questions for Harris about whether the team would make a change at some point in the future.

Answers about that topic weren’t definitive, but Harris went that route when asked if the team was committed to life as the Commanders.

“Yes. I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. We’re going with that,” Harris said.

Harris said the team’s name now means something in the building and that they would like to do more to connect the current team to the history of the franchise as they move forward toward a new stadium. What that will look like remains to be seen, but it won’t mean a new name in the new building.