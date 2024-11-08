Josh Hines-Allen hopes to put on a “good show” in reunion with Cam Robinson

Edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen and left tackle Cam Robinson have been on the field together many times, but Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Vikings will offer a twist on their relationship.

Hines-Allen and Robinson were teammates with the Jaguars from 2019 until Robinson was traded to the Vikings late last month, so Sunday’s game will be the first time they are doing more than preparing each other to face another team. Hines-Allen said he’s happy Robinson is in “a good situation” with the 6-2 Vikings and that he’s looking forward to the chance to engage in full-speed competition with his former teammate.

“This will be my first real game flow, take-him-to-the-ground opportunity to go against him,” Hines-Allen said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “I’m excited about it. I know he’s a good player. I’ve been going against him since I’ve been here. I’m excited. Hopefully he’s excited and we can put on a good show.”

Hines-Allen is exactly the kind of player that the Vikings want Robinson to protect quarterback Sam Darnold against and a good showing on Sunday will help make the trade look like a win.