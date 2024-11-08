 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Hines-Allen hopes to put on a “good show” in reunion with Cam Robinson

  
Published November 8, 2024 09:57 AM

Edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen and left tackle Cam Robinson have been on the field together many times, but Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Vikings will offer a twist on their relationship.

Hines-Allen and Robinson were teammates with the Jaguars from 2019 until Robinson was traded to the Vikings late last month, so Sunday’s game will be the first time they are doing more than preparing each other to face another team. Hines-Allen said he’s happy Robinson is in “a good situation” with the 6-2 Vikings and that he’s looking forward to the chance to engage in full-speed competition with his former teammate.

“This will be my first real game flow, take-him-to-the-ground opportunity to go against him,” Hines-Allen said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “I’m excited about it. I know he’s a good player. I’ve been going against him since I’ve been here. I’m excited. Hopefully he’s excited and we can put on a good show.”

Hines-Allen is exactly the kind of player that the Vikings want Robinson to protect quarterback Sam Darnold against and a good showing on Sunday will help make the trade look like a win.