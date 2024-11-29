 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs 1-yard rushing TD gives Packers 14-0 lead

  
Published November 28, 2024 09:02 PM

The Packers got their first score off a special teams takeaway.

They put it in the box again with a long, sustained drive capped by Josh Jacobs pounding it in for a 1-yard touchdown.

Jacobs’ eighth rushing touchdown of the season ended a 12-play, 76-yard drive that took 6:58 off the clock. Quarterback Jordan Love converted third-and-3 with a 17-yard pass to Tucker Kraft that put Green Bay in Miami territory.

Then on third-and-4, running back Emanuel Wilson’s 15-yard run put the Packers at the Miami 7.

Jacobs went to work from there, taking it 6 yards, then getting the remaining yard on the next play to give Green Bay a 14-0 lead.

The Packers have started the game 3-of-4 on third down.