Josh Jacobs: Being realistic, I don’t see me taking many carries in this game

The Packers are locked in as a wild card team in the NFC but head coach Matt LaFleur noted that starters will still play in Sunday’s game against the Bears.

LaFleur said earlier this week that there’s value to playing and playing well.

But there’s also plenty of reason to give some players a break where the Packers can, and running back Josh Jacobs seems to be one such starter.

“Just being honest, being realistic, I don’t see me taking that many carries in this game,” Jacobs said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “Obviously, I want to play. I’m going to push to play, and I’m playing. But I don’t see myself taking 30 carries.”

Jacobs has been one of the league’s best backs in 2024 after joining the Packers in free agency. He’s rushed for 1,285 yards with 14 touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 340 yards with one TD.

But Jacobs has also accumulated 330 touches, which is among the most in the league.

Still, he’s feeling healthy and quarterback Jordan Love is slated to be on the field.

“If I was battling with something right now, it would be more of a decision — do I want to play, do I not? But for me, man, what I bring to this team, the tone set and things like that, I think it’s important for guys to see me out there,” Jacobs said. “I feel like if Jordan is playing, if all these other guys are playing, I need to be out there, too.”

Jacobs may not see himself as battling anything, but he has been limited on the injury report for the first two days of practice with a wrist injury.

Running back Chris Brooks (ankle) and safety Javon Bullard (ankle) were also limited on Thursday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), safety Zayne Anderson (concussion), defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (foot), offensive tackle Andre Dillard (concussion), linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), receiver Christian Watson (knee), and safety Evan Williams (quad) did not participate.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (concussion) was full.