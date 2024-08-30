 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs: Chiefs tried hard to sign me, but no way was I going there

  
Published August 30, 2024 02:50 PM

Running back Josh Jacobs is set to make his Packers debut next Friday in Brazil, but there was a chance he could have kicked off his 2024 season one day earlier.

Jacobs told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com that he didn’t “really didn’t want to up and move” as a free agent this offseason, but that the Raiders made it clear that they were not going to offer him the same kind of deal that others were willing to put on the table. Jacobs said he heard from seven teams other than the Packers and that one of the biggest pushes came from the Raiders’ AFC West rivals from Kansas City.

While the Chiefs were making a serious push, Jacobs said there was never any consideration of joining up with a team he’s been trying to beat for his entire career.

“They were trying to get me hard,” Jacobs said. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”

The Chiefs didn’t wind up making a notable addition to their backfield in free agency and Jacobs moved on to Green Bay for what he hopes will be a run at the kind of team success that eluded him throughout his time with the Raiders.