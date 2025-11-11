Josh Jacobs: Eagles called out our play on fourth-and-1

When Green Bay went for it on fourth-and-1 with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter last night, Philadelphia easily stopped the Josh Jacobs run for a 4-yard loss.

If it looked to you like the Eagles knew what was coming, well, they did.

“Fourth-and-1, they called out our play,” Jacobs said postgame, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “We ran it like four times, they called it out. Got good draw on our push. The clock was going down. We kind of snapped it faster than we wanted to, and they made a play.

I tried to pitch the ball back to Jordan, that’s where the fumble came, but at that point, you’re playing backyard football. It’s fourth down. Yeah, that’s kind of how it went.”

Jacobs noted that it doesn’t ever feel good as a runner when the defense knows what you’re about to do.

“Whenever they know what we’re doing, it don’t ever feel good because it changed my mind on how I’m going to run the ball, if we’re being honest,” Jacobs said. “It makes me guess on what l’m going to do.

“Obviously, people are smart. If we’ve got code words or whatever, you hear it a few times, you’re going to eventually react to it. That’s football, but it’s never a good feeling.”

So how did it change the way Jacobs approached the run?

“They called it out. We called our play. They said, ‘Inside zone. It’s coming right here.’ So I kind of, like, didn’t want to run right there, but yeah,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs’ comments are reflective of a larger, negative trend for the Packers’ offense that has performed particularly poorly over the last two weeks.

We’ll see if the offense can become less predictable in Week 11 on the road against the Giants.