Josh Jacobs is recovering from a minor groin issue

The Packers conducted their annual Family Night practice on Saturday. Newcomer Josh Jacobs didn’t participate in 11-on-11 drills during the open session.

Via Zach Kruse of USA Today, Jacobs is recovering from a minor groin issue. He’s expected to return to practice without limitations on Tuesday.

The Packers signed Jacobs as a free agent in March, moving on from former starter Aaron Jones. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022, with 1,653 yards. Last season, he generated 805 rushing yards with the Raiders.

If healthy in 2024, Jacobs becomes an ideal complement to quarterback Jordan Love, setting Green Bay up for a potential pick-your-poison offense.