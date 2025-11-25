Josh Jacobs, Keisean Nixon limited in Packers practice

Running back Josh Jacobs did not play for the Packers in Week 12, but it looks like he’s in play for Thursday’s matchup with the Lions.

Jacobs was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day on Tuesday. Jacobs hurt his knee in a win over the Giants and was listed as questionable before landing on the inactive list last Sunday.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon (neck) was also listed as limited in what was a walkthrough practice. The Packers said he would not have practiced on Monday.

Wide receiver Savion Williams (foot), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), and defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle) remained out of practice. Wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder), linebacker Quay Walker (neck), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), afety Javon Bullard (ankle), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot, shoulder), wide receiver Jayden Reed (shoulder, foot), right tackle Zach Tom (back), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) remained in the limited category.