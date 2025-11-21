Josh Jacobs questionable for Packers-Vikings

Packers running back Josh Jacobs is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Jacobs suffered a knee injury during last Sunday’s win over the Giants. He returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant and was again limited on Friday.

“We’re just gonna see what he can do,” head coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. ”Just talking to him, he’s feeling pretty good, so we’ll see when we get out there.”

Jacobs told reporters on Thursday that his “worst-case scenario” would be returning for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

In 10 games this season, Jacobs has rushed for 648 yards with 11 touchdowns. He’s also caught 28 passes for 237 yards.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) has been ruled out. Linebacker Quay Walker (neck) is doubtful after he did not practice all week.

Defensive lineman Karl Brooks (ankle), receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), receiver Daontayvion Wicks (calf), and receiver Savion Williams (foot) are all questionable.

In his first practice in his 21-day window to return from IR, receiver Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) was limited. He has been ruled out.

Everyone else on Green Bay’s roster is good to go.