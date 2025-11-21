 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs questionable for Packers-Vikings

  
Published November 21, 2025 04:22 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Jacobs suffered a knee injury during last Sunday’s win over the Giants. He returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant and was again limited on Friday.

“We’re just gonna see what he can do,” head coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. ”Just talking to him, he’s feeling pretty good, so we’ll see when we get out there.”

Jacobs told reporters on Thursday that his “worst-case scenario” would be returning for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

In 10 games this season, Jacobs has rushed for 648 yards with 11 touchdowns. He’s also caught 28 passes for 237 yards.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) has been ruled out. Linebacker Quay Walker (neck) is doubtful after he did not practice all week.

Defensive lineman Karl Brooks (ankle), receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), receiver Daontayvion Wicks (calf), and receiver Savion Williams (foot) are all questionable.

In his first practice in his 21-day window to return from IR, receiver Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) was limited. He has been ruled out.

Everyone else on Green Bay’s roster is good to go.