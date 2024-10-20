 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Other PFT Content

Josh Jacobs scores first career receiving TD to give Packers 21-19 lead

  
Published October 20, 2024 03:08 PM

Josh Jacobs’ first career receiving touchdown came on his 212th career catch.

Jacobs caught an 8-yard touchdown reception from Jordan Love to end his long streak. His score was the fifth lead change in the game, with the Packers taking a 21-19 advantage.

Love is 16-of-21 for 159 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jacobs has 10 carries for 70 yards after a 27-yard run on the nine-play, 71-yard touchdown drive on the Packers’ first possession of the second half.

The Packers are pressuring C.J. Stroud into frustration as the Texans quarterback is 5-of-14 for 44 yards and running for his life. He has taken three sacks and two other hits.