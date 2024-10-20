Josh Jacobs scores first career receiving TD to give Packers 21-19 lead

Josh Jacobs’ first career receiving touchdown came on his 212th career catch.

Jacobs caught an 8-yard touchdown reception from Jordan Love to end his long streak. His score was the fifth lead change in the game, with the Packers taking a 21-19 advantage.

Love is 16-of-21 for 159 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jacobs has 10 carries for 70 yards after a 27-yard run on the nine-play, 71-yard touchdown drive on the Packers’ first possession of the second half.

The Packers are pressuring C.J. Stroud into frustration as the Texans quarterback is 5-of-14 for 44 yards and running for his life. He has taken three sacks and two other hits.