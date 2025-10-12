 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs scores second rushing TD, Packers lead Bengals 17-7

  
Published October 12, 2025 06:27 PM

The Bengals had a little life.

The Packers just took most of it away.

After Cincinnati used more than 10 minutes to score a touchdown on its opening possession of the second half, Green Bay scored a response touchdown in under half that time.

Running back Josh Jacobs took in a 14-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 66-yard drive that took 4:50 off the clock.

Jacobs had a huge hole up the middle to run through on the first play of the fourth quarter and took advantage of it for his second score of the contest.

Jacobs now has 69 yards on 15 carries with two TDs plus 48 yards on four receptions.

The Packers did not even face one third down on the way to the end zone to recapture a 10-point lead early in the final period.