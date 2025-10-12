Josh Jacobs scores second rushing TD, Packers lead Bengals 17-7

The Bengals had a little life.

The Packers just took most of it away.

After Cincinnati used more than 10 minutes to score a touchdown on its opening possession of the second half, Green Bay scored a response touchdown in under half that time.

Running back Josh Jacobs took in a 14-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 66-yard drive that took 4:50 off the clock.

Jacobs had a huge hole up the middle to run through on the first play of the fourth quarter and took advantage of it for his second score of the contest.

Jacobs now has 69 yards on 15 carries with two TDs plus 48 yards on four receptions.

The Packers did not even face one third down on the way to the end zone to recapture a 10-point lead early in the final period.