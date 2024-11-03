 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs set to play for Packers on Sunday

  
Published November 3, 2024 07:30 AM

The Packers had a couple of big offensive names listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but word is positive about the availability of both of them.

Saturday brought word that quarterback Jordan Love is set to start the NFC North matchup despite a groin injury that limited his practice time this week. There are also multiple reports on Sunday morning that running back Josh Jacobs will play.

Jacobs has an ankle injury and missed Wednesday’s practice before returning to the field as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. That’s the same schedule that Love followed over the course of the week.

The Packers also listed conerback Jaire Alexander (knee) as questionable, but he missed practice all week and that makes for dimmer prospects for his chances of playing on Sunday.