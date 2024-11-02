Packers expect Jordan Love to start vs. Lions

Packers quarterback Jordan Love should be under center tomorrow against the Lions.

Although Love is officially listed as questionable with a groin injury, a league source tells PFT that the expectation all week has been that Love will be able to play.

Love exited last week’s game against the Jaguars when he was injured, and backup Malik Willis came in and led the Packers to a win. Willis has also started two games this season when Love was out with a knee injury, and the Packers won both of them. They’re very confident they can win with Willis at quarterback if they need to.

But on Sunday against the Lions, they don’t think they’ll need their backup. Love is poised to return to the starting lineup.