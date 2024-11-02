 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers expect Jordan Love to start vs. Lions

  
Published November 2, 2024 12:34 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love should be under center tomorrow against the Lions.

Although Love is officially listed as questionable with a groin injury, a league source tells PFT that the expectation all week has been that Love will be able to play.

Love exited last week’s game against the Jaguars when he was injured, and backup Malik Willis came in and led the Packers to a win. Willis has also started two games this season when Love was out with a knee injury, and the Packers won both of them. They’re very confident they can win with Willis at quarterback if they need to.

But on Sunday against the Lions, they don’t think they’ll need their backup. Love is poised to return to the starting lineup.