Josh Jacobs should take the $10.1 million before it’s gone for good

The market has dramatically changed for accomplished running backs. That should be enough to get Josh Jacobs to accomplish the acceptance of his franchise tender.

He currently can have $10.1 million for 2023 simply by telling the Raiders, “I’ll take it.” With Ezekiel Elliott signing a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $6 million and with Dalvin Cook taking a $7 million base on a one-year deal with the Jets (including up to $1.6 million in incentives), Jacobs should realize he’s not going to do any better than what the Raiders are offering.

Indeed, the latest shift in the market could make the Raiders even more inclined to rescind the tender.

As previously explained, Jacobs knows he’d have a hard time getting $10.1 million for 2023 on the open market. He doesn’t care. He’ll take what he can get, if the Raiders remove the franchise tender.

He continues to be upset with the Raiders for not picking up his fifth-year option, and then for not giving him a long-term deal after he stepped up and led the league in rushing. The Raiders, in contrast, are content to employ him one a year-to-year basis, with two years of the franchise tag the extent of the relationship.

There have been no meaningful talks. More than four weeks ago, the window closed on a long-term deal. Despite the team leaking to the media the idea that the Raiders would consider enhancing the one-year package, nothing has happened.

Will Jacobs show up? He should. Will the Raiders rescind the tender? They could.

Teams that would potentially be interested in Jacobs, if the tender is rescinded, would be the Chiefs and the Broncos.