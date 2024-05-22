 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs “working through” hamstring issue

  
Published May 21, 2024 10:37 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs participated in Tuesday’s organized team activity, but he was “heavily limited,” according to Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed after practice that Jacobs is working through a hamstring injury.

“I know everybody is going to freak out, but he’s on the mend,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of packersnews.com. “We expect him back pretty shortly.”

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers in the offseason and will replace Aaron Jones as the team’s RB1.

He rushed for 5,545 yards for the Raiders, including a league-leading 1,653 in 2022, and scored 46 rushing touchdowns.