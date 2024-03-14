Josh Johnson, Ravens agree to one-year deal

Quarterback Josh Johnson is best known for bouncing around the NFL, but he’s set to stay with the same team for the second straight season.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Ravens. He returned for a third stint in Baltimore last year and spent the whole season with the team, but did not appear in any games.

Johnson’s last non-preseason game action came with the 49ers in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles after the 2022 season. Johnson suffered a concussion in that game, which left the 49ers without a healthy quarterback because he replaced starter Brock Purdy after Purdy’s elbow injury.

The Ravens and 49ers are two of the 13 NFL teams Johnson has spent time with over his career. He’s also had stints in the UFL and XFL while bouncing around the football world.

Tyler Huntley has been Lamar Jackson’s primary backup in recent years, but he’s currently a free agent. Malik Cunningham is also on the roster in Baltimore.