Josh McDaniels: Davante Adams is “good,” Jakobi Meyers “headed in the right direction”

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gave a positive update on two wide receivers today.

Davante Adams, who exited Sunday’s game after a hard hit to the head and was evaluated for a concussion, is “good” today, McDaniels said. Adams should practice this week.

Jakobi Meyers, who missed Sunday’s game after suffering a concussion on an illegal hit from Denver’s Kareem Jackson in Week One, is “headed in the right direction,” McDaniels said. Meyers remains in the concussion protocol but is making progress.

The Raiders host the Steelers on Sunday night and appear to have a good chance of having both Adams and Meyers on the field.