Josh Myers, Rasheed Walker listed as limited participants in Packers practice

The Packers handed in an estimated practice report on Monday and it showed that three of their starting offensive linemen would have been limited participants.

Only two of the three are listed with injuries, however. Center Josh Myers (pectoral) and left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) are joined in the group by resting left guard Elgton Jenkins.

Myers and Walker were on last week’s report and did not get designations, but the pectoral issue is a new one for Myers.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is in the concussion protocol and would have missed practice along with cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), tight end John FitzPatrick (back), and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle).

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (rest) and running back Josh Jacobs (rest) were also listed as limited participants.