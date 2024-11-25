 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Myers, Rasheed Walker listed as limited participants in Packers practice

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:25 PM

The Packers handed in an estimated practice report on Monday and it showed that three of their starting offensive linemen would have been limited participants.

Only two of the three are listed with injuries, however. Center Josh Myers (pectoral) and left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) are joined in the group by resting left guard Elgton Jenkins.

Myers and Walker were on last week’s report and did not get designations, but the pectoral issue is a new one for Myers.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is in the concussion protocol and would have missed practice along with cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), tight end John FitzPatrick (back), and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle).

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (rest) and running back Josh Jacobs (rest) were also listed as limited participants.