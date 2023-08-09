Josh Sills grateful to Eagles for giving him a second chance after his acquittal

Three days after he was acquitted on charges of rape and kidnapping, Josh Sills returned to Eagles’ practice. The offensive lineman thought he might never get a second chance in the NFL after six months of waiting for the legal process to play out.

“That’s something that I took day to day,” Sills said Tuesday of his football future, via Ed Kracz of SI.com. “More importantly, I had to focus on clearing my name and going through the process that I went through. I’m glad that throughout that process I was able to clear my name, and I’m just thankful that I’m back.”

Sills made the Eagles as an undrafted rookie last season, though he played only one game.

He was indicted shortly before Super Bowl LVII for an incident from Dec. 5, 2019, in his home state of Ohio. The NFL placed Sills on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

He watched the Eagles lose to the Chiefs on television.

“It was very tough,” Sills said.

Sills stayed in shape by working on his family’s farm, lifting square bales of hay among other chores. He now has some catching up to do on the practice field.

But the Eagles welcoming back Sills “with open arms,” giving him a chance to resume his career, is all he can ask.

“I just like people to know that what you see is what you get,” Sills said. “There’s no smoke and mirrors. I am who I am. I’m beyond appreciative to be here, and thankful to have a great organization.

“I wouldn’t say it’s changed me. Like I just said, I am who I am, and that’s who I’ll always be. That’s how I was raised. That’s how my parents raised me to be. What you see is what you get, and you are who you are.”